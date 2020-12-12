South Dakota’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is?

What's South Dakota's favorite Christmas movie? Well, according to a recent study, it might not be your first guess.

The website clickcupid has done a survey each of the last three years to find out what every state's favorite Christmas movie is. So, which movie reigns supreme in the Mount Rushmore state? That would be the 1954 holiday classic, White Christmas.

Surprisingly, South Dakota is the only state that chose White Christmas as its favorite holiday movie. Our neighboring states had different ideas. The states of Minnesota, North Dakota, and even Nebraska all picked Die Hard as the best Christmas movie. (Okay, Die Hard isn't actually a Christmas movie in my opinion, but that's beside the point here.) Iowa chose another holiday classic as its favorite with A Christmas Carol.

Clickcupid came up with this list by following Google trends. Every year Google releases data as to which movies are googled the most in each state, and in our case, for the third year in a row it was White Christmas.

If you haven't seen this classic, it stars the legendary Bing Crosby, alongside Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney. Crosby and Kaye's characters are a traveling song and dance team, who try to save a small Vermont Inn from closing its doors.

Check out the trailer for the movie in the YouTube clip below.

Story Source: Clickcupid.com