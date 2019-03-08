South Dakota’s Corn Palace to Add Metal Detectors for Safety

If you have been to any arena, event center, ball park or stadium over the last few years, you noticed how security measures are much different than they were years ago.

Whether that is additional security personnel, additional screening measure or more banned items, venues are making sure that they do as much as possible to make sure everyone who is attending is safe.

The Corn Palace in Mitchell is taking an additional step themselves, as they are adding metal detectors to their facility.

The Corn Palace plays host to numerous events each year ranging from basketball games to concerts to exhibits and much more.

The hope is that the Corn Palace will be able to prevent certain items from being smuggled in and that by doing so, that they can avoid some potential issue with violence.

According to INFORUM, the goal is to have the metal detectors installed by August 23, 2019 and the funding for the initial metal detectors is coming from Homeland Security grant.