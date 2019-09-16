South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons’ record-breaking day has earned him top honors in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this week.

The senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa is the league’s offensive player of the week after he set USD single-game records for yards, attempts, and completions in Saturday’s (September 14) 53-52 loss to Houston Baptist in Vermillion.

On the day, Simmons was 48-of-65 passes for 537 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns. The 537 yards passing are the most by any quarterback at any level of the NCAA this season.

Simmons currently leads all FCS quarterbacks in completions, while ranking third in passing yards, and eighth in passing touchdowns.

South Dakota (0-3) is on the road this week, facing Northern Colorado (0-3) in Greeley, Saturday (September 21) afternoon at 3:00 PM Central Time.

After that, the Coyotes have a bye week before beginning Missouri Valley action with Indiana State, Saturday, October 5, at the DakotaDome.