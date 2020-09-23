Doctor visits during the time of a pandemic have been anything but 'normal'. And visiting your local dentist office is no exception.

A recent study conducted by NextSmileDental.com revealed that 41% of people have decided to try their hand at home remedies during quarantine in order to avoid seeing a dentist.

Even more surprising is that nearly 1 in 10 people admitted that they have considered removing a tooth themselves at home rather than visiting a dentist during this time.

But here in South Dakota? 1 in 3 admit that they would rather have tooth pain than visit a dentist during COVID-19.

Are you or do you know one of these people? Perhaps.

The data that was gathered in this survey concludes that people's fear of contracting COVID is "actually outweighing their general health concerns."

It is important to keep in mind that during this time you should still go and see your dentist if you do experience tooth pain. A little bit of pain now could lead to a bigger problem and even more pain down the road if not dealt with in a timely manner.

Although, with having a bit more time on our hands lately, dentists are asking their patients to focus more on their flossing at the end of each day and to brush more frequently after eating.

Source: NextSmileDental.com