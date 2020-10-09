South Dakotans Will More Likely Dress Up Dogs For Halloween

Generally, people are excited for Halloween because of the candy or the opportunity to dress up as someone else for one night. However, humans are not the only ones who put on costumes on October 31st.

Some pet owners are more excited to select their pets' Halloween costumes instead of their own. In fact, right here in South Dakota, don't be surprised if you see a dog dressed as a pumpkin or little witch. According to a new study from CanineJournal.com, this year residents of South Dakota are more likely to dress up their dogs in Halloween costumes than the residents of any other state!

The new study from the CanineJournal.com shows that "nearly half a billion dollars is spent in the U.S. each year on Halloween costumes for pets, and 18% of owners plan to dress their pets up in 2020 (up from 17% in 2019)." The Dakotas, Upper Midwest, and Southwest states show the highest interest in costumes for their dogs in the United States.

CanineJournal.com, Getty Images

South Dakota is not only in the top ten in this nationwide list, it holds the number one spot:

South Dakota North Dakota Colorado West Virginia New Hampshire Nebraska Vermont Utah Wyoming New Mexico

This survey results from the CanineJournal.com were based on the top Google Trends for each state. The 30 day studied indicated the top ten searched "Halloween costumes for dogs" and identified the states with the greatest interest in this topic.

I'll admit...we like to dress up my dog Honey in different little hats. She will tolerate them for about three minutes, and then she's had enough! Honey probably figures that three minutes is enough time for some really cute pictures!

Katie Manika, Christine Manika (TSM)