South Dakotans’ Grilling Preferences Revealed in New Survey

I threw a Christmas party many years ago, at which the featured entree was a charcoal-grilled turkey. There was snow and the ground and it was pretty chilly, but that didn't deter me. I have no problem grilling year-round and I know I'm not alone.

Grill Cook Bake is an online company begun by a group of amateur chefs and food lovers, (people like us) to help people purchase and use the right equipment to get the kind of culinary results they want.

They deeply research brands and products, examining them in several categories:

Performance

Quality

Additional features

Price to Quality Ratio

Size

Assembly

Warranty

They then make recommendations based on that research.

As grilling season drew near they did a survey of over 3900 people all over the country to determine what the favorite grilled foods of Americans are. It was probably no surprise that steak landed in the number one position of the top 8 favorites.

Steak Burgers Chicken Ribs Bratwursts Hot Dogs Pineapple Pork Chops

And when it comes to that steak, how do South Dakotans prefer to have it cooked? We fell into line with the majority of Americans who overwhelmingly chose- - Medium-Rare. The second most preferred level of doneness was Medium, followed by Medium-Well, Well-Done, and Rare.

What about the battle between burgers and dogs? Hamburgers won that contest by a landslide, with 81% of people responding, choosing the juicy favorite over the 19% who chose the tubular cousin.

To see the complete study and pick up a couple of tips on grills and grilling see Grill Cook Bake online.

Source: Grill Cook Bake