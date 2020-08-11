The University of South Dakota women's basketball team has been ranked as the top team in the WBCA Academic Top 25.

USD had a collective 3.79 GPA as a team in 2019-2020 placing them at the top of the rankings in the WBCA Academic Top 25. The Coyotes have finished on the top 25 list the last five seasons, and in the top-five four of the last five years. This year the 'Yotes have jumped to the top.

All 13 players for the Coyotes in 2019-2020 made the Summit League Academic Honor Roll.

“I am just so impressed with how our young ladies have approached their commitment to be their absolute best – in the classroom, on the court, and in our community,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “It so incredible to be recognized by the WBCA as the top academic team in the nation! This is a great way to cap off a very special year and we are so very proud of our young ladies.”

USD finished above other programs such as Youngstown State (3.782), Robert Morris (3.777), Western Illinois (3.751) and Southern Utah (3.742).

Source: University of South Dakota