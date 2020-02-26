The University of South Dakota women's basketball team has reached the highest ranking of any Summit League team in history.

In the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, the USD women have climbed three spots to 12th overall in the country. The Coyotes have been ranked in the poll for the last 13 weeks. USD was also ranked in this week's Associated Press Poll at number 20.

The Coyote women are one win away from going undefeated in Summit League play this season. They currently sit 26-2 on the season (15-0 Summit League) with one more regular-season game against North Dakota on Saturday (February 29).

USD has claimed its second Summit League regular-season championship in the last three seasons. With the top seed, the Coyotes will play the opening game of the Summit League Basketball Championships at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 7. The opening tip will be at noon that day.

Information Courtesy: the University of South Dakota

