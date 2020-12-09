South Dakota Women’s Basketball Adds Road Game at Oklahoma

Oklahoma and South Dakota were set to play at the Sanford Pentagon as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Classic. While that game didn't happen, the two teams have found a date to get the game in.

South Dakota's women's basketball team will travel to Oklahoma to face the Sooners on December 20. Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit told us on Overtime that she was actively working to add another nonconference basketball game to the December schedule. She certainly found a great opponent.

The two teams were scheduled to play each other as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. Oklahoma withdrew from the event due to COVID-19 tracing.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs. Oklahoma is currently 0-2 this season with losses to Houston and Georgia. The Sooners are scheduled to play Kansas (December 10), Texas State (December 13), and Oklahoma State (December 15) before the meeting with South Dakota.

The Coyotes, 1-2, have turned a two-game road trip into a three-game road trip with the addition to Oklahoma. South Dakota will travel to Wichita State (December 10), then to Bradley (December 17), and finish up against Oklahoma. USD is scheduled to begin conference play following the Oklahoma contest.

Fans that want to watch the Coyotes and Sooners matchup will have to be a little creative to do so. The game will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports Oklahoma. As of now, there is no indication of any other network picking up the feed.

