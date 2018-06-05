South Dakota Women to Play in Puerto Rico Basketball Classic

The South Dakota women’s basketball team will get an early Christmas in the tropics as the Coyotes have accepted an invitation to play in the 2018 Puerto Rico Classic.

The event runs December 19-21, 2018 at Mario Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Joining USD in the four-team round-robin tournament are the Indiana, Loyola Marymount and Grambling State.

The Coyotes are coming off a 29-7 season, which saw them run the table in the Summit League regular season, before falling to South Dakota State in the conference title game. USD later advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals. Ten players return from that team.

Indiana returns 11 players from a team that won the WNIT in 2018. The Hoosiers, out of the Big Ten, finished the season 23-14.

Loyola Marymount, from the West Coast Conference, went 19-11 last season, posting their highest win total in 11 seasons. The Lions lost just one player from that team.

Grambling State, out of the Southwest Athletic Conference, qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season and lost to Baylor in the second round. The Tigers finished 19-14.

Puerto Rico Classic Schedule

Wednesday, December 19

Grambling State vs. South Dakota

Loyola Marymount vs. Indiana

Thursday, December 20

Grambling State vs. Indiana

South Dakota vs. Loyola Marymount

Friday, December 21

Loyola Marymount vs. Grambling State

Indiana vs. South Dakota

SEE ALSO: