South Dakota Women to Face Ohio State in 2019-20 Season

The South Dakota women will square off against Ohio State for the first time when the two schools meet later this year in Las Vegas.

The Coyotes, out of the Summit League, and the Buckeyes, from the Big Ten Conference, are both part of the 2019 South Point Shootout over Thanksgiving weekend.

USD will play Ohio State Friday, November 29, and then face Northern Illinois, Saturday, November 30.

The Coyotes won 28 games last season and went 14-2 in conference, picking up the school's first-ever at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament, where they were beaten in the first round by Clemson.

Ohio State went 14-15 last season and 10-8 in the Big Ten after winning the conference regular-season crown in 2017 and 2018. The Buckeyes have made the NCAA Tournament four out of the last five years, including a pair of NCAA Sweet 16 appearances.

Northern Illinois was 19-13 last season and 10-8 in the Mid-American Conference.