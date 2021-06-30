South Dakota Woman Flees Police on a Tractor

What started off as a drive off from a gas pump eventually turned into a strange slow-speed chase on a tractor.

According to Dakota News Now, Jayden Durick was arrested on charges of eluding, grand theft, and burglary.

It all began on Friday at around 10:00 am when Durick allegedly drove off from a gas station in Henry. Clark County Sheriff's office responded and later found the suspect vehicle in Clark and tried to pull it over. When it didn't stop a pursuit ensued, during which the suspect crashed into another vehicle before finally stopping in a ditch. The suspect took off running on foot and authorities were unable to spot her.

A few hours went by. Later on in the afternoon, Clark police were called about a John Deere tractor being driven a few miles west of Clark by a woman who matched Durick's description. They were able to find the tractor as it drove along US Highway 212. Again, the driver was not cooperating in pulling over. Eventually, although it isn't clear how, law enforcement was able to get the tractor to stop. (I doubt they used a spike strip. I'm guessing large tractor tires would laugh at that?)

Durick was arrested and is being held on a cash bond of $20,000. She was also wanted on a separate warrant from Nevada. Four separate law enforcement agencies all participated in the incident: Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark Police Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks.