South Dakota Will Make History on 2020 Election Day

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has already guaranteed that the 2020 general election will be one for the history books, with record numbers of Americans voting by mail in an attempt to social distance.

But in South Dakota four weeks from today, history will be made, not for how people are voting, but what they're voting on, November 3.

The Mount Rushmore State is about to become the first in the country to consider both medical and recreational marijuana issues on the same ballot.

Initiated Measure 26 would allow patients with certain medical conditions to possess up to three ounces of cannabis, as well as grow at least three cannabis plants at their residence, as prescribed by a physician.

Severe nausea, seizures, and severe or persistent muscle spasms are among the list of qualifying conditions.

Also on the South Dakota ballot next month is Constitutional Amendment A which would legalize recreational marijuana throughout the state. If passed, the state would establish 21 as the legal age for consumption and possession and would begin collecting 15% in taxes on marijuana sales.

Under the proposed amendment, an individual would be allowed to possess no more than three marijuana plants at any one time.

The Motley Fool estimates that marijuana sales are currently $10.9 billion worldwide, with cannabis sales are expected to be between $50 billion to $200 billion a year by 2030.

South Dakota isn't the only state voting on marijuana next month.

Mississippi has a medical marijuana issue on its ballot, while New Jersey, Arizona, and Montana are all voting on recreational marijuana initiatives.