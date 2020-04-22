South Dakota Will Let It Shine May 1st

South Dakota will be lighting it up from Mount Rushmore to Falls Park on Friday, May 1st. 'Let It Shine South Dakota' is the name of the event and communities throughout the entire state are expected to participate. Their mission? To shine a light on all that is good.

Back on March 30th, the city of Sioux Falls organized 'Light Up Sioux Falls', to show their appreciation for everything healthcare workers were doing locally, and around the world; to give hope to the sick who desperately need it at this time, and to honor the businesses and employees who are struggling at this time.

The event was such a success that the organizers decided to bring it statewide. On May 1st communities, businesses, and individual residents are invited to head outside and let it shine. This event is in honor of all of those on the front line fighting this disease, as well as in remembrance for those we have lost.

Tony Erickson/Facebook

The idea is to get 10 to 15 helicopters up in the air throughout the state along with a number of drones. Once in the air, they will be taking pictures of all of the South Dakotans on the ground who are letting it shine.

The organization's main goal is to raise money for the South Dakota Coronavirus Response Fund. To donate, or to find out more information click here. You can also visit the 'Let It Shine South Dakota' Facebook Page for all the details.