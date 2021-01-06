South Dakota Was Among The Top Moving Destinations in 2020

Even in the year that was 2020, people still moved.

Some may have moved to have a different layout or nicer amenities but others may have moved to start another chapter in their lives in a new state.

Turns out, South Dakota actually was a top destination (number four to be exact) for people to move to in the year 2020 according to the 2020 National Migration Study by United Van Lines.

The top 10 inbound states of 2020 were:

Idaho South Carolina Oregon South Dakota Arizona North Carolina Tennessee Alabama Florida Arkansas

"Last year, more residents moved into South Dakota than out of the state, with 62% of moves being inbound"- United Van Lines.

The study also stated that most US citizens are looking to move towards more mountainous western states by 55%.

The COVID-19 pandemic also has had a direct impact on these choices to uprooting people's households.

This study states that the information collected was a combination of over 250 moves that took place using United Van Lines.

Source: United Van Lines