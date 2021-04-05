The most anticipated football game of the year in South Dakota has been canceled due to COVID-19.

South Dakota and South Dakota State were scheduled to meet in Brookings this upcoming Saturday, April 10. Due to a tier-1 member of South Dakota testing positive for COVID-19, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has officially canceled the game and it won't be rescheduled.

This marks the third consecutive game, and fourth overall, for South Dakota in which COVID-19 has caused either a reschedule or cancelation. The Coyotes' opening game of the season against Western Illinois was rescheduled to April 17, while games against North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and now South Dakota State have been canceled and won't be made up.

South Dakota State has had another game dropped due to COVID-19. The Jackrabbits last played on March 20 and since that time they had a home game canceled due to Illinois State opting out of the season, the Dakota Marker game against NDSU moved to April 17, and now the rivalry game against USD canceled.

As of now, both teams are scheduled to return to football on April 17th when the Coyotes host Western Illinois and the Jackrabbits travel to North Dakota State.

Looking into the future, South Dakota and South Dakota State are now scheduled to play against each other as part of the 2021 fall season on November 13, 2021, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.