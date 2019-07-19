South Dakota Volleyball Team to Make Sanford Pentagon Debut

The University of South Dakota volleyball team will make its debut at the Sanford Pentagon in October.

USD announced on Thursday (July 18) that the volleyball team will play at the Sanford Pentagon for the first time when they host Purdue Fort Wayne on October 20 at 1:00 PM. Tickets for the event will be available at the door the day of the event. Adult entry is $9 and $5 for youth.

The Coyotes are coming off a Summit League title last year and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They begin the season with an exhibition against Minnesota State on August 24, with the regular season beginning in Indianapolis on August 30.

This will be the second Summit League volleyball game to be held at the Sanford Pentagon this season. South Dakota State and Western Illinois will meet just a few weeks before on September 29.