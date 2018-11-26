The South Dakota volleyball team won't have to travel far to open up play in their first-ever NCAA Volleyball Tournament

The Coyotes (21-9/13-3 Summit League ) will play at Creighton, Friday (November 30) at 6:00 PM in Omaha.

USD grabbed an automatic berth in the 64-team field by winning the Summit League Tournament, with a five-set victory over regular-season champ Denver in the finals. The Pioneers are also in the NCAA field, opening with Utah in Provo, Friday night.

It is the first time two Summit League teams have qualified for the national tournament.

In round one of the NCAA Tournament, the Coyotes will face a Creighton team that won the Big East regular-season and tournament titles and earned a number-nine seed overall. The Blue Jays (28-4/180- Big East) have won 20 straight matches.

The USD-Creighton winner will meet the St. Mary's (CA)-Washington winner in round two, Saturday (December 1) night.