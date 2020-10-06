South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll October 6, 2020

It's not a surprise to see the three teams at the top of each class, but there was a bit of a shakeup in the rest of the rankings for Class AA.

With just a tick under three weeks remaining in regular-season play for Class A and B, and a month for Class AA, the high school volleyball season is starting to ramp up. O'Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian, and Northwestern continue to be the heavy favorites, but we're starting to see some other schools jump into the rankings and discussion.

Class AA this week keeps O'Gorman and Washington at #1 and #2, but there are changes in spots 3-5. Huron jumped into the third spot, while Watertown moved up one spot to fourth. Brandon Valley, sitting at 8-3 on the season, has entered the top-five for the first time.

There were no changes in the poll for Class A or B this week. All five teams that were ranked have kept their spots one week later.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 5, 2020. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

O'Gorman (12) 14-0 60 1 S.F. Washington 10-3 47 2 Huron 8-3 31 4 Watertown 6-2 17 5 Brandon Valley 8-3 14 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (8-3) 11

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (12) 16-0 60 1 Dakota Valley 9-4 46 2 R.C. Christian 18-0 32 3 Madison 8-2 22 4 Winner 9-3 12 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (11-6) 3; Mobridge-Pollock (15-1) 2; Garretson (12-2) 1; Florence-Henry (12-1) 1; Hill City (16-1) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (12) 14-1 60 1 Warner 10-1 45 2 Faulkton Area 10-1 37 3 Chester Area 12-2 26 4 Bridgewater-Emery 13-1 11 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (13-2) 1