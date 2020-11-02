South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll November 2, 2020

Playoff season has arrived for South Dakota high school volleyball. Here is the final South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll for the 2020 season.

Teams in Class A and B will begin region playoffs starting on Monday night (November 2). Region play will continue through November 5 with the SoDak16 scheduled to begin on November 10. Class AA will start with the SoDak16 on November 12.

One slight change in the rankings for this week across all three classes. Madison has jumped up to second in Class A and replaced Dakota Valley. Outside of that change, all of the other teams stayed in the same spot as last week.

O'Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian, and Northwestern will enter the postseason as the favorites in each class.

Here is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2020 season. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

O'Gorman (12) 19-0 60 1 S.F. Washington 13-4 48 2 Huron 13-4 35 3 Watertown 18-3 25 4 Brandon Valley 15-6 12 5

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (12) 23-1 60 1 Madison 14-4 43 3 Dakota Valley 13-5 35 2 Hill City 24-2 23 4 Winner 20-4 14 5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (26-4) 3, Parker (16-7) 2

CLASS B

Northwestern (12) 23-1 60 1 Warner 19-1 47 2 Chester Area 18-2 37 3 Bridgewater-Emery 18-2 21 4 T5. Colman-Egan 21-3 6 T5 T5. Faulkton Area 15-5 6 T5

RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare (15-4) 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (19-4) 1