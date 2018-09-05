South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll for September 5, 2018

This week's edition of the South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll is the first to see all three classes with a unanimous top-ranked team.

Rapid City Stevens (8-0), Sioux Falls Christian (5-0), and Northwestern (8-0) remain the top teams in their respective classes following another strong week on the volleyball court. Each team received all 16 first-place votes in this week's poll.

One new team entered the top-five across all classes this week. Elk Point-Jefferson received 10 points in the totals to enter them in a tie for fifth with Dakota Valley in the Class A ranks. Class AA and B had the same five teams ranked, but a couple of spots switched.

Here is the South Dakota Media high school volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 3, 2018. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

NOTE: The poll was pushed back a day due to the Labor Day holiday. it will return to Mondays next week.

CLASS AA

R.C. Stevens (16) 8-0 80 1 S.F. Washington 5-1 63 2 O'Gorman 6-1 47 3 Mitchell 4-1 23 5 S.F. Roosevelt 3-1 21 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (5-1) 5, Aberdeen Central (3-1) 1

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (16) 5-0 80 1 Winner 5-0 53 5 Miller 5-1 51 3 Dell Rapids 5-2 16 2 t5. Dakota Valley 2-2 10 4 t5. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 10 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (3-1) 6, Wagner (5-1) 6, McCook Central-Montrose (6-2) 4

CLASS B

Northwestern (16) 8-0 80 1 Warner 5-0 64 2 Ethan 2-0 40 4 Chester Area 1-1 28 3 Philip 2-0 22 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Wall (4-0) 3, Burke (2-1) 1, Arlington (3-3) 1, Herreid-Selby Area (7-0) 1

