South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll for September 10, 2018

Teams have settled into the season and the rankings are locked down this week, but there was one tie in the poll that has finally been broken.

This week's edition of the South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll sees little change. All three classes still see a unanimous top team with Rapid City Stevens (AA), Sioux Falls Christian (A), and Northwestern (B) in full control of their respected classes. The rest of the rankings also remained consistent with there being no changes to the top-five.

So what's different? Last week we saw a tie in the Class A ranks with Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson. This past week Elk Point-Jefferson suffered a five-set loss to West Central and that proved to be the difference between being ranked again or being left out.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 10, 2018. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

R.C. Stevens (19) 9-0 95 1 S.F. Washington 7-1 74 2 O'Gorman 8-1 58 3 Mitchell 6-1 37 4 S.F. Roosevelt 6-4 13 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (6-2)6, Aberdeen Central (4-1)2

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (19) 10-3 95 1 Winner 6-0 75 2 Miller 6-2 41 3 Dell Rapids 6-2 36 4 Dakota Valley 6-3 18 t5

RECEIVING VOTES: McCook Central-Montrose (10-2) 11, Wagner (7-1) 5, Groton Area (8-1) 3, Aberdeen Roncalli (7-1) 1

NOTE: Elk Point-Jefferson, tied for fifth last week, did not receive any votes

CLASS B

Northwestern (19) 10-0 95 1 Warner 11-1 75 2 Ethan 9-0 56 3 Chester Area 4-2 28 4 Philip 7-1 17 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Herreid-Selby Area (8-0) 8, Arlington (8-4) 4, Kadoka Area (6-1) 2