South Dakota Vaping-Related Illnesses Climb to 9

South Dakota health officials are reporting more illnesses linked to vaping.

KSFY is reporting the tally is now up to nine confirmed cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The patient's ages range from 18 to 44 years old.

South Dakota reported its first vaping-related illness in September.

South Dakota state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said:

We will work with patients and healthcare providers to collect information to inform the national outbreak investigation and help CDC identify the cause of these illnesses.

The Center for Disease Control reports there have been over 1000 confirmed vaping related illnesses in 48 states and 18 confirmed deaths.

According to KSFY, the CDC recommends people consider not using e-cigarette products until more is known about their effects. People who use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms and seek medical attention for any health issues.

Typical respiratory symptoms linked to vaping illness are cough, shortness of breath, and users may also experience chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or fatigue.

Source: KSFY TV