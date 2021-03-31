South Dakota Universities To Raise Tuition Costs
According to Dakota News Now, students attending South Dakota state and public universities will see an increase in their tuition bills for the upcoming year.
On average students could see a $105 increase to their college tuition bill.
"These new rates are effective for the 2021-22 academic year that begins this summer. Tuition and fees cover part of the 2.4 percent salary raise for all university employees in the coming year"-Dakota News Now via Associated Press.
The South Dakota Board of Regents this week (March 29, 2021, through April 4, 2021) agreed to a mandatory tuition fee increase of close to 1%.
Therefore next academic year, a typical in-state undergrad student who takes 30 credit hours (15 a semester) would expect to pay around $9,360 KOTA-TV reported.
Source: Dakota News Now via Associated Press