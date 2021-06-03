South Dakota Unemployment Claims For Week Ending May 29

The number of South Dakota unemployment claims remained within pre-pandemic levels in the latest report from the Department of Labor and Regulation. The pre-pandemic range was 200 to 300 initial weekly claims.

For the week ending May 29, 232 South Dakotans lost their jobs and filed an initial weekly claim. This is the same number of claims that were filed last week.

Continued claims continue to fall in South Dakota as 2,141 people were eligible to receive benefits after filing an initial cliam. This is a decrease of 342 from last week's revived total of 2,483 claims.

A total of $1,524,000 in combined state and federal benefits were paid out during the week of May 23-29. About $380.9 million in total benefits has been paid out since March 16, 2020.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims dropped to their lowest level since March 14, 2020. According to the Department of Labor, a total of 385,000 claims was filed, a decline of 20,000 from last week's revised total. This week last year 1,605,000 initial claims were filed.

Continued claims rose for the week ending May 22. 3,771,000 workers were eligible for another check, an increase of 169,000 from last week's total. This time last year, there were 19,396,000 Americans qualified for another unemployment check.