South Dakota Unemployment Claims For Week Ending June 26

Last week was a mixed bag when it comes to South Dakota unemployment claims according to the latest report from the Department of Labor and Regulation. A total of 199 initial jobless claims were filed by newly out of work South Dakotans for the week ending June 26. That's a decrease of 107 claims from last week's revised total of 306.

Turning to continued claims, we find an increase over the last report. A total of 2,346 South Dakotans were eligible to collect another payment for the week ending June 19. That's up 381 claims from last week's revised total of 1,965.

A total of $1.35 million in combined state and federal unemployment benefits were paid out last week. The state's Unemployment Trust Fund balance was $160.6 million. Around $384.9 million in total benefits has been paid out since March 16, 2020.

South Dakota has terminated its participation in the federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs effective on the week ending June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly bonus payments.

On a national level, a total of 364,000 initial claims were filed for the week ending June 26. That's down 51,000 from last week's revised total of 415,000 according to the new report from the Department of Labor. This is the lowest amount since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000.

Continued claims were up slightly as 3.46 million Americans collected another unemployment check for the week ending June 19. That is up 56,000 from last week's revised number.