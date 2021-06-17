South Dakota Unemployment Claims For Week Ending June 12

South Dakota's initial unemployment claims ticked up slightly in the latest report from the Department of Labor and Regulation.

For the week ending June 12, a total of 266 South Dakotans filed a first-time unemployment claim. That's up to 13 claims from last week's revised total of 253. This week's total remains within the pre-pandemic range of 200 to 300 weekly claims.

Continued claims also rose in the latest report coming in at 1,873 for the week ending June 5. That's up to 279 claims from last week's revised total of 1,594. This is a big upward swing from last week when continued claims fell by 670. This is the number of unemployed workers who are eligible for another check after filing an initial claim.

Get our free mobile app

A total of $1,366,000 in state and federal benefits was paid out during the week of June 6 through 12. The total amount of benefits paid out by the state since March 16, 2020, is around $383.5 million.

Effective on the week ending June 26, 2021, South Dakota will be among 25 states that will terminate its participation in the federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs, including the $300 weekly bonus. The Department of Labor and Regulation will continue to pay regular state claims to those who qualify.

Nationally, the latest report from the US Department of Labor shows that initial unemployment claims unexpectedly rose as 412,000 Americans lost their jobs last week. That's up 37,000 from the prior week's revised total of 375,000 claims. The number of claims filed during this same week last year was a record 1,472,000.

Continued claims also rose slightly with 3,518,000 Americans eligible for another check for the week ending June 5. That's an increase of 1,000 from the last report. A record 18,927,000 were eligible for continued benefits during this same period last year.