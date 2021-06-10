South Dakota Unemployment Claims For Week Ending 6-5-21

South Dakota's continued unemployment claims dropped to their lowest level since 2019, according to Dakota News Now.

The latest report from the South Dakota Department of Labor continued claims came in at 1,495. That a drop of 670 from last week's revised total of 2,165 and is the lowest since November 2019. Either a lot of people are returning to work, or their benefit eligibility has expired. On June 26, South Dakota will end all CARES Act Federal benefits early, including the $300 weekly unemployment bonus.

215 South Dakotans filed an initial unemployment claim for the week ending June 5. That is a decrease of 48 from last week's revised total of 263. First-time claims have been within the pre-pandemic range for a few months.

A total of $1,273,000 was paid out in both state and federal benefits for the week ending June 5. About $382.1 million in total benefits have been paid out since March 16, 2020.

Turning to the national numbers, there was another drop in initial weekly claims. According to the US Department of Labor, 376,000 Americans lost their jobs and filed first-time claims. That's down 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 385,000. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000.

Continued claims saw a modest jump, coming in at 3,463,484, up 1,492 from last week's total of 3,461,992. This week last year, there were 19,042,626 Americans who were eligible to receive another check.

Fox Business reports a surge in job openings. A record 9.3 million jobs are available, up 1 million from the last report. As state economies reopen, business owners around the country report that they are having a tough time filling available jobs.