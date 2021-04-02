The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced modifications to the 2021 state track and field championships.

No longer will all three classes participate in preliminary rounds at separate locations leading to the finale at one site. Instead, the SDHSAA will keep all classes separated in an effort to keep participates as safe as possible with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All three classes will be held out west with Class AA taking place in Sturgis, Class A at Black Hills State University, and Class B in Rapid City on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

In addition to each class being separated for the entire duration of the championships, the SDHSAA has eliminated the normal "practice day" that takes place before the event. A majority of preliminary events have also been removed. The new schedule of events is posted here: 2021 SDHSAA Track and Field Release.

“This change is being done after consulting with our Site Hosts, Coaches, and Administrators from across the state to formulate a meet that will allow us to hold a full, championship competition” stated Dr. John Krogstrand, SDHSAA Asst. Executive Director. “Our hope is these changes, both in terms of sites and schedule,

will allow us to host a successful State Meet while also maintaining social distancing guidelines and health precautions.”

Spectators will still be able to attend the events but are asked by the SDHSAA and sites to wear a mask and socially distance as much as possible. Teams and school personnel will also be asked to do the same throughout the event.