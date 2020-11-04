The road for the South Dakota Showdown Series will go through Brookings as 12 upcoming spring events will be hosted by South Dakota State.

The Summit League has announced conference schedules for basketball and the Coyotes will host Denver, Omaha, Oral Roberts, and North Dakota State at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The four (two women's, two men's) games scheduled between USD and SDSU will be played at Frost Arena. The Coyotes and Jackrabbits will play a doubleheader in Brookings on both February 5 and 6.

This is all added to conference schedules that include USD traveling to SDSU for volleyball, softball, and soccer. The annual football game between the two was set to be played in Brookings this fall and that has also been moved to the spring.

Basketball: February 5 and 6 (four games)

Volleyball: February 28, March 1 (two matches)

Soccer: March 19 and 21 (two matches)

Football: April 10 (one game)

Softball: April 24 and 25 (three games)

South Dakota's Assistant AD for Sports Information Bryan Boettcher confirmed the games scheduled to be played in Brookings.

We're sure there aren't a lot of happy Coyote fans hearing this news (sidenote: as a Coyote, I'm a little disappointed as well), but this is one quirk in trying to schedule all of the sports during the spring season. There are multiple factors that go into making schedules for each sport in general, and then having to crash seasons together in a small window would only make things more difficult.

But at least we will have some games to watch this upcoming spring.

More information about ticketing and attendance information can be found through South Dakota, South Dakota State, and The Summit League.