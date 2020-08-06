South Dakota to Open Fall Sports Practices for the 2020 Season

While multiple states have modified or canceled fall sports, South Dakota is one of the few that continues to push forward with the fall season.

High school football practice officially opened today (August 6) for Class 11B and the nine-man schools. Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will begin practice on August 10. Football does have modifications in place to help not spread COVID-19.

About 30 states have elected to change some sports this upcoming season in some form, with 10 states opting to not play football this fall. Minnesota and Colorado recently moved football to the spring.

Outside of football, games will begin soon for other sports. The first allowable contest for girls tennis is August 8, however, the first officially scheduled meet takes place on August 11 with a triangular featuring Mitchell, Aberdeen Roncalli, and Huron.

Here's a list of important upcoming dates for fall sports in South Dakota:

August 6: First allowable practice for 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B football

August 8: First allowable contest for girls tennis

August 10: First allowable practice for 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A football

August 13: First allowable practice for cross country and volleyball

August 14: First allowable contest for soccer

August 15: First allowable contest for AA/A boys golf

August 20: First allowable contest for 11B/9-man football

August 24: First allowable contest for competitive cheer/competitive dance

August 25: First allowable contest for volleyball

August 27: First allowable contest for 11AAA, 11AA, 11A football

August 28: First allowable contest for cross country

A full list of COVID-19 protocols and procedures can be found here.