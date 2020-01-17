South Dakota to Host South Dakota State in Doubleheader on Sunday

Due to the winter storm and upcoming blizzard conditions, South Dakota has announced that both games against South Dakota State will be played on Sunday.

USD and SDSU were set to meet in Vermillion this weekend with the women's game on Saturday and the men's game on Sunday. That has now changed to a doubleheader on Sunday with the women to play at 1:00 PM followed by the men's game at 3:30 PM.

Tickets are still available for the doubleheader and are $25 for adults and $15 for youth. Season ticket holders are able to claim their seats for both games. For those who purchased tickets in advance, the admission will grant access to both games, however, the seat printed on the ticket bought is only guaranteed for the game originally purchased. Fans with one ticket will have to move to general admission for the other game.

Fans can purchase tickets online through the University of South Dakota.