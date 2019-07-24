South Dakota to Host Northern Colorado at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls

University of South Dakota men's basketball fans will get a chance to see their favorite team in action in Sioux Falls later this year.

The Coyotes have scheduled a game with Northern Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon for Friday, December 20 at 7:00 PM.

The match-up will be included in the USD season ticket package which goes on sale September 23.

USD returns four starters from last year’s team that went 13-17, 7-9 in Summit League play. UNC finished 21-11 in 2018-19, going 15-5 in the Big Sky Conference.

The Coyotes will be led by guard Stanley Umude, who was a first-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 14 points and six rebounds a game.

Northern Colorado will be trying to replace guard Jordan Davis, who graduated after averaging 24 points and five rebounds a game last season. Sophomore guard Bodie Hume was the only other player on the UNC roster to average double figures last season, scoring 11 points per game.

This will be the second meeting between these two schools at the Pentagon. The Bears won the first match-up, 63-62, in the 2017 Pentagon Showcase.

Durintg the 2019-20 season, the Pentagon is also hosting Wisconsin v. Saint Mary's, November 5 and Oklahoma v. Minnesota, November 9.