South Dakota Teachers Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccines

There's a new group now in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in South Dakota.

Late Friday (March 5) morning, the South Dakota Department of Health announced that all pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators in the state are now eligible to receive a vaccination through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP).

There are 56 FRPP locations statewide, including 23 in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties:

Brandon - Lewis Drug 115 N. Splitrock Blvd.

Canton - Lewis Drug 715 E. 5th St.

Dell Rapids - Lewis Drug 1002 N. HWY 77

Hartford - Hartford Pharmacy, LLC 304 W Hwy. 38, Ste. 102

Lennox - Lewis Drug 515 Pine St.

Sioux Falls - Hy-Vee Pharmacy 1900 S Marion Rd.

Sioux Falls - Hy-Vee Pharmacy 4101 S. Louise Ave.

Sioux Falls - Hy-Vee Pharmacy 1231 E. 57th St.

Sioux Falls - Hy-Vee Pharmacy 1601 S. Sycamore Ave.

Sioux Falls - Hy-Vee Pharmacy 3000 S. Minnesota Ave.

Sioux Falls - Hy-Vee Pharmacy 2700 W. 10th St.

Sioux Falls - Hy-Vee Pharmacy 3020 E. 10th St.

Sioux Falls - Lewis – 10th & Cliff 1301 E. 10th St.

Sioux Falls - Lewis - 26th & Sycamore 4409 E. 26th St.

Sioux Falls - Lewis - 12th & Kiwanis 2700 W. 12th St.

Sioux Falls - Lewis- 37th & Minnesota 2901 S. Minnesota Ave.

Sioux Falls - Lewis - 41st & Marion 5500 W. 41st St.

Sioux Falls - Lewis Drug – 69th & Louise 6109 S. Louise Ave.

Sioux Falls - Lewis - 10th & Phillips 136 S. Phillips Ave.

Sioux Falls - Lewis - Ellis Rd 2525 S. Ellis Rd.

Sioux Falls - Walmart Pharmacy 3209 S. Louise Ave.

Sioux Falls - Walmart Pharmacy 5521 E. Arrowhead Pkwy.

Tea - Lewis Drug 720 E. 1st St.

At last count, 244,697 doses of vaccine had been administered to 158,135 people in South Dakota, with 30 percent of the state's population receiving at least one shot.

There are currently 2,096 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, with 74 patients currently hospitalized.

In all, there have been 100,412 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic with 1,896 virus-related deaths statewide.

