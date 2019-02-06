Teacher Tammy Holzer of Arlington High School Receives Arts Award

Every year the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) award seeks to recognize those who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts that represent the core mission of education-based activities. The South Dakota winner selected for 2018-2019 is Tammy Holzer from Arlington High School.

Holzer has been with the Arlington Public School’s junior high school and high school serving as an oral interpretation coach for nearly 30 years. In those three decades, Tammy has created a robust fine arts program in a small district where students can be reluctant to participate in extracurricular activities.

SDHSAA (with permission)

Tammy's teams consistently earn their way to and perform exceedingly well at district, region, and state meets, and many of her individual competitors have been double-entered - even triple-entered - at the state meet. In addition to coaching a full slate of students, Tammy finds a way to host five local varsity and four local junior high meets each year.

Holzer now moves on for a chance to be selected as the Section 5 winner by an NFHS selection committee. The NFHS selection committee then reviews all section winners to determine a National winner.