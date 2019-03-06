South Dakota Taking Nominations for Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is seeking nominations for the 2019 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award . Nominees should be individuals or organizations who have continually worked to promote agriculture in South Dakota while demonstrating servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility, and respect for others.

Past recipients include Roger Schiebe, Lake Area Tech, Brad Greenway and Jim Wooster. All whom have influenced decision makers to develop and implement sound agricultural policies.

What will this year’s Ag Ambassador winner have in their resume?

Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota’s agricultural industry

Champions growth and prosperity of the state’s number one industry

Advocates for agriculture and the responsible stewardship of livestock and land

Highlights the significance of South Dakota agriculture to the global food system

Influences decision makers to develop and implement sound agricultural policies

Nominations are due to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture by May 17. The form can be found at sdda.sd.gov under the “Happening Now” section by clicking “2019 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Nominations.”

The award will be presented during the annual Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls on July 10 and 11.

Source: SD.GOV