South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Schedule Showcases Variety

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Delta David Gier have finalized their arrangements and are announcing their schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The Classical Series from the SDSO is seven performances, including one inside the St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls.

The five-concert Pops Series features Brass Transit, a Chicago tribute band, while another performance will score live to the showing of The Wizard of Oz. A Christmas Spectacular, ‘Tis the Season, will feature Broadway singers and dancers.

Subscriptions for the 2019-20 season are now on sale. If you choose to be a subscriber, you'll be able to secure your own seats guaranteed for every performance and receive discounts on single tickets if you'd like more. Single tickets will go on sale August 12th.

Here's the upcoming 2019-2020 lineup:

Classical Series

• Ravishing Rachmaninoff: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM

• Pictures at an Exhibition: Nov. 23 at 7:30 PM.

• Daphnis et Chloe: Jan. 11 at 7:30 PM

• Romantic Tchaikovsky: Feb. 29 at 7:30 PM

• La Traviata: March 7 at 7:30 PM and March 8 at 2:30 PM

• Mozart Requiem: April 2 & 4 at 7:30 PM at St. Joseph Cathedral

• Beethoven’s Ninth: April 18 at 7:30 PM and April 19 at 2:30 PM

POPS SERIES

• A Gershwin Celebration: Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM

•‘Tis the Season: Dec. 14 at 7:30 PM and Dec 15 at 2:30 PM

• Brass Transit – The Best of Chicago: Jan. 25 at 7:30 PM

• The Wizard of Oz: Feb. 15 at 7:30 PM and Feb 16 at 2:30 PM

• The Music of John Williams: March 21 at 7:30 PM and March 22 at 2:30 PM

OTHER PERFORMANCES

• SDSO Family Concert – Pictures at an Exhibition: Nov. 24 at 2:30 PM

• Handel’s Messiah: Dec. 5 and 6 at 7:00 PM at First Lutheran Church