South Dakota Symphony Broadway Christmas Show This Weekend

This weekend, the South Dakota Symphony's second annual Christmas performance ‘Tis the Season showcases Broadway's brightest talent, sparkling holiday favorites, carols, dancing, sing-alongs, and more.

Broadway star Darren Lee, who is touring on the national production of The King & I, returns to direct and choreograph the production.

Laura Michelle Kelly, comes from her title role in the London production of Disney’s Mary Poppins which she went on to play on Broadway John Cudia shares the lead, with past accolades as both The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables on Broadway.

The original concert production brings together Broadway singers and dancers, the 67 piece orchestra, the 90 voice local Chorus, a 12-person Holly Jolly Company, and the joy of 18 dancing Santas.

Performances at the Washington Pavillion are Saturday (December 8) at 2:30 and 7:30

PM, and Sunday, (December 9) at 2:30 PM Purchase tickets by calling (605) 367-6000, by visiting the Washington Pavilion box office or on the South Dakota Symphony's website.