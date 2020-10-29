South Dakota Surpasses 400 COVID-19 Deaths

South Dakota passed another landmark number in the fight against COVID-19.

The Department of Health announced today that the death toll from the has surpassed 400 in the state. 19 new deaths were reported bringing the total to 403. Of those deaths, 12 were the age of 80 or older. Three of them were between 70 - 79, three were between 60 - 69, and one was between 50 - 59.

There were a total of 1,000 new cases caused by the novel coronavirus. 918 of those were positive tests while another 18 were probable cases.

The number of people currently fighting COVID-19 in the state stands at 12,462. More than 30,000 have recovered from the disease.

413 people are currently hospitalized as a result of the disease. 15.1 percent of the staffed hospital beds in the state are occupied by COVID patients. 54.8 percent are taken by non-COVID-related patients, leaving 30.1 percent of the state's beds open. 24 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, 40 percent are non-COVID patients, leaving 36 percent of those beds available.

In Sioux Falls, Sanford USD Medical Center currently has 83 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 16 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Avera McKennan has 85 patients staying there and of those patients, 19 of them are in the ICU.

Halloween is coming up this weekend so make sure you mask up, keep your distance, and do your part to help slow the spread of the disease.