South Dakota Store Has ‘Adult Lunchables’ & ‘Adult Breakfasts’

Lynn's Dakotamart at 145 Glendale Drive in Lead, South Dakota may well have come up with the best on-the-go dining option for tourists and vacationers in the western part of the state..."Adult Lunchables"!

Meat Department Manager, Clark Bunce explained that one of his employees suggested the idea of the Adult Lunchables which come in a wrapped package and include a 16 oz Ribeye Steak, two beers, and a baked potato for $19.99.

Now that is a grown-up meal you can enjoy! Bunce says. “We are selling a lot of them. People think they are great. They love 'em.” Lynn's Dakotamart also plans to soon offer adult packages featuring different types of steaks too.

But that's not all. Check this out. Clark Bunce announced that as of today, Wednesday, March 31 they are putting a new item for grownups on their shelves for breakfast. He elaborated that the new adult breakfast package will include 4 eggs, 4 sausage patties, 2 hash browns, 2 beers, and an orange juice for $12.99. “Breakfastables”...maybe?

