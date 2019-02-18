A perfect night on the court has helped Tagyn Larson of South Dakota State nail down Summit League's Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career.

The junior forward averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting better than 83 percent from the field in a pair of Jackrabbit wins last week.

At Omaha Wednesday (February 13), the Sioux Falls native set South Dakota State record and tied The Summit League mark for field-goal percentage in a game shooting by 11-for-11 from the field, including five-for-five from 3-point range. She also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots in the 82-38 win.

In Fargo Saturday (February 15) Larson added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in SDSU's 88-48 win at North Dakota State.

This season, Larson is averaging ten points per game and leads the Jacks in rebounding and blocked shots.

South Dakota State has a pair of home games this week. They host Purdue - Fort Wayne Wednesday (February 20) and South Dakota Sunday (February 24).