South Dakota State’s Skyler Flatten Signs With NBA’s Miami Heat

Former South Dakota State guard Skyler Flatten's professional career will continue with the Miami Heat of the NBA.

The deal comes after Flatten went through NBA pre-season workouts with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz this past summer.

In July, Flatten had signed a contract with Virtus Roma of the Lega Basket Serie A to play professionally in Rome, but that contract was terminated a month later as part of what the team called 'mutual consent'.

While at SDSU, Flatten averaged 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists during his senior season. He was named to the All-Summit League Second Team.

Along with Flatten, the Heat also signed a player with local ties this week.

Guard Bubu Palo, who has played five seasons with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G League affiliate. Palo was a member of the Skyforce's 2016 Championship team and appeared in 40 games (25 starts) last season, averaging 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds a game.