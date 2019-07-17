Former South Dakota State guard Skyler Flatten is heading to Europe to continue his playing days.

The Clark, South Dakota native has signed a contract with Virtus Roma of the Lega Basket Serie A and will play professionally in Rome.

Virtus Roma went 20-8 last year, earning a promotion to Serie A in 2019-20 after a first-place finish in the Serie A2 West group.

The team plays its games at PalaLottomatica (11,200) which was originally built for the 1960 Summer Olympics.

The signing comes after Flatten went through NBA pre-season workouts with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz this summer.

At SDSU he started 65 games, averaging 16 points and four rebounds a game during his senior season. His 36 minutes per game led the Jackrabbit roster. His 84 three-pointers were second on the team.

Last season he was also an All-Summit League Second Team selection after his 27 steals were third-best in the conference.