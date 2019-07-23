Area college basketball fans can now start marking up their calendars for next season with the release of the full Summit League 2019-20 slate.

The nine-team, 16 game conference schedules begin Sunday, December 29 with a trio of doubleheaders including South Dakota State's men and women at Omaha and South Dakota's men and women at Western Illinois.

The Jackrabbit women, the defending regular-season and Summit League Tournament champs play their conference home opener four days later when they host Oral Roberts, January 2, 2020 at Frost Arena as part of a doubleheader with the men.

The Coyote women, fresh off the first-ever Summit League at-large entry into the NCAA Tournament, begin their home conference slate with Denver, January 4 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

SDSU and USD meet head-to-head in Vermillion, January 18, and in Brookings, February 22.

The Jackrabbit men, the defending Summit League regular-season champs, open their home conference slate with Oral Roberts, January 2, as part of a doubleheader with the SDSU women.

The Coyote men host Denver, January 5, to begin Summit League play.

The USD and SDSU men square off January 19 in Vermillion and February 23 in Brookings.

The Summit League Tournament is March 7-10, 2020, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.