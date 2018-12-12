South Dakota State’s Record Night for Men’s Basketball

What a record setting night at Frost Arena on Tuesday as the South Dakota State University men's basketball team came out in the first half scoring 90 points and almost doubled up Savannah State for a 139-72 win.

The Jackrabbits broke team records in points, points in a half (90) and 3-pointers (23) in the win with a quartet of double-figure scorers, as all 10 players found the points column.

Mike Daum led the way with a 37-point, 17-rebound double-double in 28 minutes of action, hitting four 3-pointers. Skyler Flatten reset a career-high in scoring with 29 and buried 6-of-7, while David Jenkins recorded eight 3-pointers, scoring 28 in 27 minutes.

Tevin King just missed a triple-double as he dished 13 assists (a Division I era school record), tallied 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds without committing a turnover. Owen King, who also had zero turnovers, hit all three of his attempts from 3-point range and added six assists.

139 points is the second-most scored in an NCAA Division I game this season, trailing only the Citadel's 148-point game. It is also the second most scored in Summit League history, one shy of Troy's league record from the 1995 season.