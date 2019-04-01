Not only did South Dakota State's Rachel King run a personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase over the weekend in Northern California, but her blistering time also put her among the best at that distance this season.

The senior's clocking of 9:54.44 at the Stanford Invitational was the second-best time in the event in all of NCAA Division I this season. It also ranks as the fourth fastest time in the world in 2019.

The St. Michael, Minnesota native also eclipsed the school record for the fifth time - trimming another 3.31 seconds off of her own mark.

That time should allow King to compete in the NCAA West Preliminaries in May in Sacramento.

Last season she became the first South Dakota State woman to compete on the track at the NCAA DI National Championships - eventually earning All-America honorable mention status.

King and the Jackrabbits are back in action Saturday (April 6) at the Dakota Duals in Vermillion.