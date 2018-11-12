When South Dakota State hosts South Dakota in the 2018 regular season finale, Saturday (November 17) in Brookings, each team will have a reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on their respective rosters.

SDSU's Pierre Strong Jr. is the league's Newcomer of the Week and USD's Brady Schutt is the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Strong, a freshman running back from Little Rock, Arkansas, went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight week in the Jackrabbits 57-38 win at Southern Illinois, Saturday (November 10), finishing with 188 yards on 14 carries. His big day also included touchdown runs of 77, 43, and 24-yards.

Schutt, a sophomore from Orange City, Iowa, averaged nearly 49 yards on six punts and netted better than 45 yards while pinning two punts inside the 20, Saturday, in a 17-12 win against Western Illinois. He set a new career-high with a 60-yard boot that bounced out of bounds at the one-yard line.

The Coyotes (4-6/3-4 MVFC) and Jackrabbits (7-2/5-2 MVFC) kickoff at 2:00 PM in Brookings, Saturday.