South Dakota State’s Mike Daum Captures Sixth Summit League Player of Week Award This Season

Dave Eggen/Inertia

Mike Daum's dominance in just a single South Dakota State game last week was enough to snag him top honors this week.

Daum's 34 point/21 rebound performance in a 78-74 win at North Dakota was more than enough to secure him the Summit League's Player of the Week award for the sixth time this season - and the 17th time in his career.

The Kimball, Nebraska native was 14-of-24 from the floor in Grand Forks, 4-of-7 from the free throw line, and added three assists and two blocked shots.

The 21 boards were a career-high and gave Daum the first ever 30 point/20 rebound game in South Dakota State history - the fourth such game in Division I this season.

It was the 12th double-double of Daum's senior year.

This week, South Dakota State (15-6/5-1 Summit League) hosts North Dakota State (Thursday) and Omaha (Saturday) to close out the first half of the conference schedule.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Source: South Dakota State’s Mike Daum Captures Sixth Summit League Player of Week Award This Season
Filed Under: College Sports, SDSU, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Summit League
Categories: Articles, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top