South Dakota State’s Macy Miller Waived by WNBA’s Seattle Storm

South Dakota State's all-time leading scorer Macy Miller did not survive the final roster cuts of the pre-season for the Seattle Storm of the WNBA.

Miller was one of three players waived by the Storm Wednesday (May 22) to get down to the roster limit of 12 players heading into the 2019 WNBA season opener at home with the Phoenix Mercury, Saturday (May 25).

The two-time Summit League Player of the Year and the conference's all-time leading scorer appeared in both of Seattle's pre-season games. She averaged 14 minutes, went 3-of-8 from the floor, grabbed one rebound, and dished off one assist.

Miller lead all of Seattle's reserve players with eight points off the bench in the pre-season finale against Los Angeles, last Friday (May 17).

In April, the Mitchell native was selected by the Storm in the third round of the 2019 WNBA Draft as the 36th player overall.