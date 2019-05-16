Two of the best to ever play college basketball in South Dakota are now trying to secure roster spots at the professional level.

Former South Dakota State guard Macy Miller and former South Dakota guard Nicole Seekamp made their WNBA debuts this week in pre-season games.

Miller, a third-round pick of the Seattle Storm , made her professional debut last night (May 15 ), playing 13 minutes, missing all three of her shots, while picking up a rebound and an assist.

The Mitchell native, and SDSU's all-time leading scorer, was the 36th player taken overall in the 2019 WNBA draft.

Seekamp, a free agent signee with the Dallas Wings , has appeared in two pre-season games, averaging better than 16 minutes per game. She has scored four points and collected two assists, two steals, and two rebounds.

After graduating as USD's second all-time leading scorer, Seekamp played professionally in her native Australia for the Adelaide Lightning .

Miller and Seattle have one more pre-season game, Friday (May 17) against the Los Angeles Sparks before opening the regular season at home, May 25 with the Phoenix Mercury. The Storm's second regular season game is in the Twin Cities against the Minnesota Lynx, May 29.

Seekamp and Dallas host the Indiana Fever, Sunday (May 19) in their final pre-season game. The Wings open the regular season at the Atlanta Dream, May 24.